TwentyFour Income Fund - Launch of Offer for Subscription including RetailBook Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Investors should not purchase any shares referred to in this announcement except solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus approved by the FCA (together with any supplementary prospectus, if relevant, the "Prospectus"), including the risk factors set out therein, published by TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company" or "TFIF") in connection with an offer of new ordinary shares in the Company and (if any are created) realisation shares in the Company (together the "Shares") and admission of such Shares to the Official List of the FCA in the Closed-Ended Investment Funds category and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. A copy of the Prospectus published by the Company is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://twentyfourincomefund.com/ (subject to certain access restrictions) and on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

1 October 2025

TwentyFourIncomeFundLimited

LaunchofOfferforSubscriptionincludingRetailBookOffer

TFIFannounces the launch of an Offer for Subscription, including a retail offer via RetailBook

(the "RetailBookOffer");

Investors can take part in the RetailBook Offer through RetailBook's partner network of retail brokers, wealth managers and investment platforms (subject to such partners' participation and the terms and conditions of the RetailBook Platform and the Offer for Subscription);

It is expected that applications for Shares through these partners may be made from tax efficient savings vehicles such as ISAs or SIPPs, as well as General Investment Accounts (" GIAs ");

"); The Offer for Subscription is available to both existing shareholders and new investors;

There is a minimum subscription of £1,000 per investor in the Offer for Subscription (including the RetailBook Offer);

Brokers wishing to offer their customers access to the RetailBook Offer and future RetailBook transactions, should contact partners@retailbook.com ;

; UK Investors that wish to receive alerts for future RetailBook transactions should sign up here: https://www.retailbook.com/get-started .





TheOfferforSubscription

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities ("ABS"), is pleased to announce the launch of an Offer for Subscription, of which the RetailBook Offer forms part, to investors resident and physically located in the United Kingdom via the RetailBook Platform.

As announced earlier today, the Company has published a Prospectus (the "Prospectus") and an EGM circular (the "EGM Circular") in connection with a proposed Placing, the Offer for Subscription and an Open Offer of new Ordinary Shares (the "Issue"). The Offer for Subscription forms part of the Issue (as described in the Prospectus) which will enable the Company to raise further equity capital in response to market demand.

The Offer for Subscription is being made on the basis outlined in the Prospectus and the detailed terms and conditions of the Offer for Subscription, including the Subscription Price payable by investors, are set out in Parts 4 and 10 of the Prospectus.



Further information on TFIF and its business is set out in the Prospectus. Copies of the Prospectus will be available at the registered office of the Company, on the Company's website at https://twentyfourincomefund.com/, the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and from participating retail brokers, wealth managers and investment platforms, subject to applicable securities laws or regulations.

ExpectedOfferforSubscriptionTimetable

Launch of the Offer for Subscription 1 October 2025

Latest time and date for receipt of completed Offer for

Subscription Application Forms and payment in full under the

Offer for Subscription and settlement of relevant

CREST instructions (as appropriate) 11.00 a.m. on 16 October 2025

Results of the Offer for Subscription and Subscription Price

announced through a Regulatory Information Service 24 October 2025

Admission of the Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the

Offer for Subscription (and the Issue as a whole) to the

closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List

and dealings in such Ordinary Shares on the

London Stock Exchange's Main Market commence 28 October 2025

Notes:

(1) References to times above and in the Prospectus generally are to London times unless otherwise specified.

(2) All times and dates in the expected timetable and in the Prospectus may be adjusted by the Company. Any changes to the timetable will be notified via an RIS.

AccessingtheOfferforSubscriptionviatheRetailBookOffer

Investors can participate, via the RetailBook Platform, through RetailBook's partner network of investment platforms, retail brokers and wealth managers, subject to such partners' participation. Participating partners include:

AJ Bell;

Hargreaves Lansdown; and

interactive investor

New investors may participate in the RetailBook Offer via Hargreaves Lansdown by contacting the dealing desk on 0117 980 9800.

It is expected that applications for Shares under the RetailBook Offer through participating partners may be made from tax efficient savings vehicles such as ISAs or SIPPs, as well as GIAs. Investors wishing to apply using their ISA, SIPP or GIA should contact their investment platform, retail broker or wealth manager for details of their terms and conditions, process and any relevant fees or charges.

Brokers wishing to offer their customers access to the Offer for Subscription (via the RetailBook Offer) and future RetailBook transactions, should contact partners@retailbook.com . UK Investors that wish to receive alerts for future RetailBook transactions should sign up here: https://www.retailbook.com/get- started .

EligibilityfortheOfferforSubscription

To be eligible to participate in the RetailBook Offer, applicants must be a customer of a participating partner. Eligible retail investors wishing to subscribe for the Shares should contact their investment platform, retail broker or wealth manager to confirm if they are participating in the RetailBook Offer. Some partners may only accept applications from existing customers.

The Offer for Subscription is available to new and existing shareholders of the Company. To be eligible to participate in the RetailBook Offer, applicants must be a customer of a participating partner (an Intermediary).

Eligible investors wishing to subscribe for Shares should contact their investment platform, retail broker or wealth manager to confirm if they are participating in the RetailBook Offer.

Some partners may only accept applications from existing shareholders and/or existing customers. There is a minimum subscription of £1,000 per investor.

Investors should also note that the Offer for Subscription will remain open alongside a live share price and the market price of the shares may be less than the Subscription Price.

InvestorsshouldmaketheirowninvestigationsintothemeritsofaninvestmentintheCompany. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for Shares and investment in the Company carries a numberofrisks.InvestorsshouldrefertothesectionoftheProspectusentitled"RiskFactors" andtakeindependentadvicefromapersonexperiencedinadvisingoninvestmentinsecurities such as the Shares if they are in any doubt.

An investment in the Company will place capital at risk. The value of your investment in the Companyandanyincomefromitisnotguaranteedandcangodownaswellasriseduetostock market and currency movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than the amount originally invested.

Neither past performance nor any forecasts should be considered a reliable indicator of future results.

Thisannouncementshouldbereadinitsentirety.Inparticular,theinformationinthe"Important Notices" section of this announcement should be read and understood.

Enquiries

RetailBookLimited Mike Ward / James Deal capitalmarkets@retailbook.com JPESPartners,PRAdviser Charlotte Walsh +44 (0)20 7520 7620

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.

END