TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of IMC Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company targeting higher yielding, less liquid UK and European asset-backed securities, is pleased to announce that Bronwyn Curtis OBE, Chair of the Company and Aza Teeuwen, Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour Asset Management, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on the 8th October 2025, at 14:30 BST. The presentation is further to the publication of the Prospectus, in connection with the proposed Placing, Offer of Subscription and Open Offer of new Ordinary Shares to enable the Company to raise further equity capital.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until the 7th October 2025, at 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

JPES Partners +44 (0)20 7520 7620

Charlotte Walsh

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Emma-Jayne Warden +44 (0) 1481 745724

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.