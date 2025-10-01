Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 13:32
24,000 Euro
-2,04 % -0,500
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,55023,80018:22
23,55023,80018:22
Actusnews Wire
01.10.2025 17:53 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: PULLUP Entertainment: Payment of a dividend of EUR 1 per share

PULLUP Entertainment: Payment of a dividend of €1 per share

PARIS, FRANCE - October 1st , 2025 - PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), informs that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of September 25, 2025 approved the financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and the payment of a dividend of €1 per share.

The dividend will be detached today at the end of trading and will be paid on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Upcoming Event: 2025/26 Q2 Revenue - October 15, 2025 (after market close)

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €390 million in 2024/25, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

  • FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
  • DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4.

Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

  • DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO (Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).
  • SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.

Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com

Contacts
Investors Relations
Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer
Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00
E-mail: IR@pullupent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette
Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49
E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com
Press Relations
Clémence Bigeon
Tel:: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00
E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Constance Baudry
Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62
E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm5tkcmZaZnFyHJsY8dnb2RlmGxnmGCXapKZl5dtaMiUbmxnyZtnZpeZZnJlmGxs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94376-cp-pullup-release-dividend-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.