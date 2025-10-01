PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: PULLUP Entertainment: Payment of a dividend of EUR 1 per share

PULLUP Entertainment: Payment of a dividend of €1 per share

PARIS, FRANCE - October 1st , 2025 - PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), informs that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of September 25, 2025 approved the financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and the payment of a dividend of €1 per share.

The dividend will be detached today at the end of trading and will be paid on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Upcoming Event: 2025/26 Q2 Revenue - October 15, 2025 (after market close)

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €390 million in 2024/25, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4.

Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO (Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).

(Train Sim World), (The Surge), (WW1 Game Series), (Metal Slug Tactics), (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), (new Live Service IP). SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.

