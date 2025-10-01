Iveco Group N.V.: DLL and Iveco Group establish new GATE Joint Venture

Eindhoven, the Netherlands / Turin, Italy, 1st October 2025. Leading global vendor finance company DLL (De Lage Landen International B.V.) and Iveco Group (EXM: IVG), a global automotive leader active in the Truck, Bus, Defence, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas, have obtained regulatory approvals to enter into a Joint Venture (JV) to facilitate the energy transition in Europe. Together they will amplify access to low- to zero-emission commercial vehicles. The intent to join forces was initially announced on 13th May 2025.



DLL has acquired a majority interest (51%) in GATE - formerly a fully owned subsidiary of Iveco Group - through a reserved capital increase, to support the transition to low- to zero-emission commercial vehicles in Europe, while Iveco Group retains 49% of the share capital. The new JV structure will provide GATE with strengthened financial backing and asset financing expertise, crucial for accelerating its growth strategy, driving its further development and expansion, and enabling it to achieve its ambitious objectives more efficiently and swiftly.



GATE facilitates access to more sustainable mobility through its rental solutions for low- to zero-emission vehicles. The formula is tailored to the customers' specific needs, offering an extensive digital ecosystem and high-quality services through premium partners. GATE will continue helping customers to build more sustainable fleets under the newly formed JV structure, strengthening activities that began in Italy in 2023 and that were extended to France and Germany in 2024. The GATE JV intends to further extend its reach to additional countries where both DLL and Iveco Group are already active and, over time, to offer similar solutions for other brands beyond IVECO. The teams from Iveco Group, DLL and GATE are already working jointly on the integration process while maintaining their focus on the business expansion projects outlined in GATE's plans.

DLL is a global asset finance company for equipment and technology with a managed portfolio of more than EUR 47 billion. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, DLL provides financial solutions to the Agriculture, Construction, Energy Transition, Food, Healthcare, Industrial, Technology, Transportation and Workplace industries in more than 25 countries. The company partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors to enable easier access to equipment, technology and software, to support business growth. The company also delivers insights and advice to partners and customers that drive smarter and more economical methods of use. DLL is committed to a more sustainable future for the environment and the communities in which it operates. To advance on this commitment, the company has embedded sustainability into its business strategy. Combining customer focus and industry knowledge, DLL provides financial solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit www.dllgroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V.



