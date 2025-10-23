Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 11:37
18,265 Euro
+0,14 % +0,025
23.10.2025 11:10 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2025 Third Quarter Results on 6th November 2025

Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2025 Third Quarter Results on 6th November 2025

Turin, 23rd October 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2025 will be presented on Thursday, 6th November 2025.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday, 6th November 2025.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q3 2025 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Thursday, 6th November 2025.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20251023_PR_Iveco_Group_Q3 Results Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/98aefc5d-5260-4083-9c4e-43f6f1630555)

