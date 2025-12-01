Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Iveco Group N.V.: IDV to supply 658 additional trucks to the Italian Army

Turin, 1st December 2025. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group).

The contract will renew and modernise the Italian Army's fleet of tactical-logistic vehicles and further strengthen its logistic capabilities by increasing the total number of trucks to 2,111 units, with deliveries planned through 2039.

The additional vehicles will be based on the new range of IDV standard military trucks in a variety of logistic platforms including material transport trucks, water and fuel tankers, container carriers, recovery vehicles and towing systems. Moreover, IDV will provide logistic support including maintenance and assistance for the entire fleet.

This contract expansion represents another important milestone in IDV's commitment to supporting and strengthening Italy's land operational capabilities.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachments

  • 20251201_PR_Iveco_Group_IDV_to_supply_658_additional_trucks_to_the_Italian_Army (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cda229bc-c8ef-4638-944e-04abc399331e)
  • IVECO GROUP N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df3b3ad2-7468-428e-94e0-114dcb01d050)

