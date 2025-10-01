Route1, Inc.: Route1 Unveils Next Version of Its Actionable Business Intelligence Software Application - Built to Boost Cash Flow

Route1 ABI Software Application Now Includes Actionable Revenue Opportunity Indicators and a Parking Survey Capability, and in Q1 2026 Route1 Plans to Bring to Market a Parking Operations AI Co-Pilot

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) ("Route1" or the "Company"), a leading engineering and professional services firm specializing in the deployment and integration of ALPR and other advanced data capture-based technologies to city, state, and federal first responder departments, public safety, colleges and universities, and parking managers, today announced updates to its Actionable Business Intelligence ("ABI") software application.

About Route1 ABI

Through a single intuitive interface, parking professionals can instantly evaluate current operations against dynamic benchmarks developed by Route1's domain experts. Route1's real-world benchmarks are segmented by enforcement and parking, providing intelligent baselines for live performance indicator tracking and trend analysis.

Built-in analytics drive higher visibility, tighter accountability, and measurable impact at every layer of a user's operation including:

Uncovering latent revenue opportunities.

Optimizing curbside usage.

Monitoring parking facility usage, including occupancy, and dwell and turnover times.

Visualizing compliance - the good, the bad and the ugly.

Route1 processes raw ALPR streams directly from our end user's mobile and fixed ALPR cameras, providing the most complete, accurate, and timely operational picture in the industry. Our technology ensures that every visualization reflects ground truth - allowing for confident, data-backed decision in real time.

Version 3.5 - Actionable Revenue Opportunity Indicators and Parking Survey Capability

Revenue Platform

Released yesterday, Route1 ABI 3.5 delivers a pathway to capturing historically missed revenue opportunities. By not relying on basic data, users will clearly understand how their ALPR technology is performing by visualizing its coverage and performance like never before. Our new revenue platform offers real-time insights, allowing users to pinpoint areas of underperformance and uncover opportunities for increased revenue.

Further, users can maximize their return on investment by identifying lost revenue and discovering new sources of income that were previously hidden. By leveraging powerful visualization tools, users can accelerate their revenue cycle and optimize pricing strategies, creating additional revenue opportunities that directly impact their bottom line.

Parking Surveys

Parking professionals will be able to unlock significant cost savings while scaling operations with a solution that leverages their current ALPR mobile technology. By integrating Route1 3.5 ABI tool into their program, they can seamlessly design and execute Parking Surveys, reducing reliance on expensive third-party providers. Users can take full control of their data collection, enhance resource efficiency, and boost their bottom line with a highly adaptable, in-house approach.

Version 4.0 - AI Co-Pilot

To be released in early 2026, Route1's co-pilot will be an AI operations co-pilot that acts as a force multiplier - exponentially extending staff capability. It will be purpose-built to optimize parking operations by combining advanced machine learning with a secure, scalable platform that keeps control of sensitive data in-house.

The system will run on a dedicated on-premises AI infrastructure including three GPU servers, backed by shared storage, solid-state checkpointing, and high-speed networking to deliver consistent low-latency performance.

Sized for state-of-the-art 13B-70B models, Route1's AI co-pilot will be designed for continuous refinement and understanding of unique parking operations and how socioeconomic factors and decisions can impact those operations in real time. Engineered for adaptive learning through feedback, measurement and refinement cycles, Route1's AI co-pilot will empower our clients to achieve even more in the future by unlocking advanced capabilities such as event-aware staffing, predictive compliance sweeps, proactive curb allocation, and strategic "what-if" investment planning. The more it is used, the stronger it becomes - growing into a domain-specialized AI expert in parking operations.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

