The Marquie Group, Inc.: The Marquie Group Acquires GETGOLF

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. ("TMGI" or the "Company") (OTCID:TMGI) today publicly announced it has completed the asset acquisition phase of the of the purchase agreement with GETGOLF, including its subsidiaries - Mountain Brook Golf Club, Apache Creek Golf Club, and Stand-by-Golf. Combined, these businesses generate annual gross revenues of more than $8-million, with nearly $2-million in profit (estimated and unaudited). The next phase will include new management and a change in control of the company.

Incoming Chairman and CEO, Jeff Foster said, "This is more than an acquisition, it's a launchpad for the future of golf. GETGOLF is reshaping the way golfers interact, offering real-time tee-time booking and golf travel planning. Now, as part of TMGI, the platform is poised to scale worldwide, creating new ways for golfers and courses to connect." Foster added, "I look forward to collaborating with Marc Angell over the coming months. His expertise on managing the public company side of the business is invaluable. He's a proven team player, providing a seamless transition in short-order."

TMGI CEO Marc Angell said, "Jeff and his team have assembled an incredible business positioned for tremendous growth. GETGOLF is poised to be a leader in one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and around the world. I'm excited about the future of the Company and look forward to the next phase of the transaction."

For The Marquie Group, Inc.

Marc Angell

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

marc@tmgiusa.com

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of the Company. This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, becoming cash flow positive, ARR or RMR. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Company will achieve operational cash flow positive status. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this press release should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.