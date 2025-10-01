Anzeige
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 18:30 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

01 October 2025

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of September 2025, Fidelity European Trust PLC repurchased 1,800,000 ordinary shares into Treasury. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation.

111,902,155 ordinary shares were issued.

As at 30 September 2025, Fidelity European Trust PLC's issued share capital consisted of 528,350,065 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 13,517,387 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Trust PLC is 514,832,678.

The above figure (514,832,678) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


