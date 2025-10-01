

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google is rolling out Gemini for Home, a suite of new AI-powered features for its smart home hardware and software.



Gemini is replacing Google Assistant on all of Google's smart speakers, all the way back to the original Google Home speaker.



This LLM-powered upgrade, announced at Google I/O, will be available through an Early Access program at first, with a wider rollout planned for next year.



Google also offered an early preview of its next flagship smart home device, the AI-powered Google Home speaker, launching in spring 2026. The device, priced at $99 will come in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Berry, and Jade.



However, the company initially plans ensure the new Gemini functionality reaches its other Google Home customers on older devices and gives them time to work out the kinks.



'It's got to work for the existing users. We don't want to force you to buy a new one unless you want to,' said Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer at Google Home and Nest. 'And by the way, we think you may want to, but you don't need to.'



