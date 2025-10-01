Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ieva Guoga to the board of directors.

Ms. Guoga is a Non-Executive Director of DigitalX Limited (ASX: DCC) and serves as Guardian of the Guoga Family Office, where she is overseeing its establishment and early-stage recruitment. She was previously a consultant with Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL), where she supported the M&A division and contributed to infrastructure and validator initiatives in the Solana ecosystem. Her background spans strategy, leadership, and digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on scaling blockchain-based platforms and supporting shareholder value creation. She also brings extensive experience in emerging technologies and financial services, having advised fintech and blockchain ventures on market expansion, regulatory strategy, and corporate partnerships across Asia, Europe, and North America.

The Company also announces it has granted 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to Ms. Guoga. The Options are to vest over a period of 24 months are exercisable at $0.40 for a five-year term.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including in stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

