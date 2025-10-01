London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Edison issues report on Mikron (SIX: MIKN).

Mikron Holding is a leading Swiss manufacturing technology group specialising in high-performance assembly and metal machining solutions to manufacture complex and precise components in high volumes. Mikron has two core segments serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, aerospace, consumer goods and automotive sectors. The focus on markets with structural growth prospects, particularly diabetes/weight loss injection systems and medical devices, positions Mikron to benefit from long-term healthcare trends while maintaining resilience through economic cycles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268743

SOURCE: Edison Group