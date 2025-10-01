

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Software behemoth Microsoft (MSFT) on Wednesday announced the promotion of Judson Althoff as CEO of the company's commercial business.



Over the past nine years, Judson has led Microsoft's global sales organization and was the 'architect behind designing and building Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS)'.



Althoff joined from Oracle as president of Microsoft's North America business in 2013. His most recent title was executive vice president and chief commercial officer.



Takeshi Numoto and his marketing team will join this new organization, with Takeshi reporting directly to Judson as CMO, while also continuing to report directly to me on all-up business models, planning, consumer marketing, and corporate brand and communications.



Most of Microsoft's revenue comes from commercial offerings such as productivity software subscriptions and cloud-based Nvidia chips for running artificial intelligence models.



'Our success depends on enabling commercial and public sector customers and partners to combine their human capital with new AI capabilities to change the frontier of how they operate,' Nadella wrote in the email. 'To accelerate this, we will increasingly need to bring together sales, marketing, operations, and engineering to drive growth and strengthen our position as the partner of choice for AI transformation.'



