Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2025 (the "AGSM").

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. David Kol, Mark Kol, Douglas Cater, Graham Warren and Mike Demeter were all elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, all as set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 25, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

