

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new strain of Covid, called Stratus, is spreading in the UK and making up a large number of cases in England. Experts noted that this strain has two types-XFG and XFG.3.



Although it is spreading quickly, experts are not worried. They say it is normal for viruses to change over time. By September 10, Covid cases in England had risen by 7.6 percent compared to the previous week, though it's not clear how many of these are linked to the XFG strain.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has classed XFG as a 'variant under monitoring' but says it poses low risk worldwide. Globally, XFG is growing faster than other variants, including a recent one called Nimbus (NB.1.8.1).



WHO explained that while XFG is spreading rapidly, it doesn't appear to cause more severe illness than other Omicron-related strains. Current Covid vaccines are still expected to protect against both symptoms and severe disease from XFG.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News