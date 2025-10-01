

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new research, led by Sulakshan Neupane from the University of Georgia, analyzed over 1.2 million survey responses collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The findings showed that people who only vaped were 7 percent more likely to have prediabetes than non-smokers, which is equivalent to about 7,000 extra cases per million users.



Traditional cigarette smokers were 15 percent more likely to develop prediabetes, while dual users, those who vaped and smoked, were 28 percent more likely.



'In an era when e-cigarettes are marketed as a 'safer' alternative to smoking, this suggests they may carry a hidden peril and may be quietly contributing to long-term health problems like prediabetes and diabetes,' Neupane cautioned.



The study also found that dual users had a 9 percent higher risk of developing diabetes compared to non-smokers, slightly higher than the 7 percent increased risk seen in people who only smoked traditional cigarettes.



'People who aren't earning enough money experience mental stress and tend to smoke or use alcohol to reduce that stress, which leads to these increased risk factors,' Neupane noted.



However, the researchers noted that the study is observational and cannot prove that vaping directly causes prediabetes, as other factors may be involved. Still, the results, based on such a large dataset, offer important insights while scientists continue to study the long-term health effects of vaping.



