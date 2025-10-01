Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004
NASDAQ
01.10.25 | 20:41
4,160 US-Dollar
-4,15 % -0,180
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 21:38 Uhr
New to The Street's Esteemed Client Laser Photonics Closes $4 Million Private Placement

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC" or the "Company"), a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, and an esteemed client of New to The Street, today announced it has closed its previously announced at-the-market private placement (under NASDAQ rules), first disclosed on September 26, 2025.

The financing included:

  • 1,098,902 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.64 per share

  • Series A warrants to purchase up to 1,098,902 shares of common stock at $3.40 per share

  • Series B warrants to purchase up to 1,098,902 shares of common stock at $3.40 per share

The transaction generated gross proceeds of approximately $4 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"This capital raise strengthens our balance sheet and provides a resource to accelerate integration and growth from our recent CMS and Beamer acquisitions. These businesses open up new high-value markets for Laser Photonics, and we're excited to scale their impact within our broader platform. With this funding, we are better positioned to drive sales, expand our pipeline of strategic opportunities, and continue executing on initiatives that we believe will enhance shareholder value."

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, added:

"Laser Photonics continues to prove itself as an innovative leader in industrial laser technologies. Their ability to attract strong investor support underscores both the market demand for their solutions and the confidence in their long-term growth strategy. At New to The Street, we're proud to showcase Laser Photonics' story across our national TV broadcasts, YouTube channel, and iconic billboards-bringing this kind of momentum directly to the investment community."

The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance. Series A warrants will expire five years after the effective date of the resale registration statement, while Series B warrants will expire eighteen months after that date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The securities were offered in a private placement to accredited investors under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Regulation D. Accordingly, the securities and underlying shares are restricted and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or a valid exemption. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement, the Company will file registration statements with the SEC covering resale of the securities.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Its CleanTech product line is the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution, with applications across aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense/government, energy, maritime, and space exploration sectors.

Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), LPC has expanded into pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and broader industrial manufacturing markets. Its strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies includes co-development of Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) defense systems.

For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street (NTTS) is the premier multi-platform financial media brand, reaching millions of investors weekly. For over 15 years, NTTS has delivered in-depth corporate profiles and executive interviews as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, while growing one of the largest financial YouTube channels with 3.5M+ subscribers.

NTTS combines long-form TV with nationwide commercials, digital distribution, outdoor billboard dominance in Times Square and NYC's Financial District, and consistent earned media pickups across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates. Esteemed clients include Goldman Sachs, Ford Motors, KITON, FLOKI, IMG Academy, PetVivo, and Laser Photonics.

Media Contact; Monica Brennan@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-laser-photonics-closes-4-million-private-pl-1080970

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
