Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Mining Obtains Water Permit for the La Plata Project in Ecuador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition - MAATE (now Ministry of Environment and Energy) has granted a permit for water use in industrial activities, including extraction and processing, for the La Plata project.

After an exhaustive review process by MAATE and other state agencies, it was confirmed that the water allocation adheres to priority guidelines, ensuring no impact on local communities' water access or its use for agriculture and livestock. The Unified Water Authority also verified compliance with ecological flow requirements to protect aquatic habitats. The process involved local authorities, community leaders, the Ombudsman's Office, parish Water Boards, and representatives from productive organizations as overseers to ensure no rights of the population are violated.

This permit allows the company to use water for staff consumption, underground mineral extraction, processing plant operations, dust suppression on roads, and environmental mitigation measures, among other activities.

To ensure responsible water management, aligned with the highest national and international standards, the company has the obligation to technically design all the collection, conduction, storage and discharge works. This includes implementing a recirculation system and ongoing water quality monitoring in accordance with regulations. The detailed engineering plans are currently in progress, with completion expected by October 2025, after which they will be submitted to the Unified Water Authority for review and approval.

The La Plata project is at the very last stage of obtaining the environmental license and other permits required by mining and environmental legislation. Once these permits are received, the project will be construction ready. During construction and operation activities, the project will generate more than 600 direct employment positions and between 1200 to 1800 indirect employment positions in the construction stage and more than 300 direct employment positions and between 600 and 900 indirect employment positions once in commercial production.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

