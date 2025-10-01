Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("Pluto Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Lau, CPA, as CFO, effective immediately.

Justin Lau is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. His diverse credentials highlight his ability to navigate complex accounting environments across global markets.

Justin Lau currently serves as Senior Manager of Financial Reporting and Advisory Services at Treewalk, where he advises a wide range of publicly listed companies on the NASDAQ, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as private companies preparing for public listings. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he provided audit services to a variety of prominent clients, including issuers on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company also announces that Mathew Lee has resigned from his position as CFO and thanks him for his contributions and dedication during his tenure, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

About Pluto Ventures

Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) is a forward-thinking mineral exploration company focused on uncovering high-grade polymetallic deposits in British Columbia. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the Company leverages advanced geological practices to unlock the potential of resource-rich formations, driving value for investors and fostering economic growth in the communities where it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268766

SOURCE: Pluto Ventures Inc.