

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The loonie declined to a 5-day low of 1.3957 against the greenback, near 3-week low of 0.9227 against the aussie and near a 3-month low of 105.26 against the yen.



The loonie was trading lower at 1.6348 against the euro. This may be compared to an early more than 16-year low of 1.6386.



The loonie is seen finding support around 1.41 against the greenback, 0.93 against the aussie, 103.00 against the yen and 1.66 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News