Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) (the "Company" or "Bayridge") is pleased to announce that it has earned a 40% interest in the Waterbury East Property pursuant to the property option agreement ("Waterbury East Agreement") between the Company and CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. ("CanAlaska") dated March 24, 2024. CanAlaska holds the remaining 60% interest. The Company has advised CanAlaska that it has elected not to earn any additional interest (beyond 40% in the property) and the parties will accordingly operate the Waterbury East Property on a joint venture basis pursuant to the terms of the Waterbury East Agreement, with CanAlaska being lead operator.

The Company also announces that it has not exercised its option to acquire a 40% interest in the Constellation Property pursuant to the property option agreement between the Company and CanAlaska dated March 25, 2024, and that it has no further interest in the property, nor the right to earn an interest.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian mineral projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested.

