

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors reported U.S. vehicle sales of 710,347 units in the third quarter, up 7.7% from 659,601 units a year earlier, reflecting continued strength in both electric and gas-powered vehicles.



GM set a new quarterly record for electric vehicle sales in third quarter, delivering 66,501 units. Industry-wide EV sales also surged, driven by strong consumer demand and the appeal of the $7,500 federal tax credit.



Total dealer inventory stood at 527,063 units, representing a 16% decline year-over-year. The company remains on track to meet its calendar year-end target of maintaining a 50 to 60-day supply.



There were 77 selling days in the third quarter of this year, compared to 76 selling days in the same quarter last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News