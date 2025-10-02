

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group reported total U.S. sales of 223,377 units for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 5.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was driven primarily by strong demand for SUVs and trucks, supported by competitive pricing, updated designs, and a range of consumer-friendly features that continue to appeal to modern buyers.



In the third quarter of 2025, Nissan Division reported U.S. sales of 210,226 units, a 6.4% increase from 197,528 units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, INFINITI sales totaled 13,151 units, reflecting a 9.6% decline compared to 14,540 units a year earlier.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News