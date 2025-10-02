

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vistra Corp. (VST) announced the pricing of a $2 billion private offering of senior secured notes, including $750 million due in 2028 priced at 99.974% of face value, $500 million due in 2030 priced at 99.933%, and $750 million due in 2035 priced at 99.691%.



The Notes will be senior, secured obligations of Vistra Operations Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The 2028 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.300% per annum, the 2030 Secured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.600% per annum, and the 2035 Secured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 5.250% per annum.



The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the Issuer's current and future subsidiaries.



The company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to support refinancing activities for outstanding indebtedness, for general corporate purposes, which could include funding a portion of the consideration for the previously announced acquisition by the Company of 100% of the membership interests of certain subsidiaries of Lotus Infrastructure Partners and/or (iii) to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering.



The Offering is expected to close on October 10, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News