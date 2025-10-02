

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corporation announced that its board has approved the issuance of 120 million new shares in a directed share issuance without consideration to Nokia itself. These shares will be used to meet the company's obligations under its equity plans that vest in 2025, 2026, and 2027.



Nokia anticipates that the new shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register and entered into the Euroclear Finland Ltd book-entry system on or around 2 October 2025. Following registration, Nokia's total number of shares will increase to 5.58 billion.



The newly issued shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 October 2025, and on Euronext Paris on 6 October 2025, alongside existing Nokia shares (ticker: NOKIA). Euronext Paris will issue a separate notice regarding the admission of these shares to trading.



In addition, the Board has authorized a directed issuance of up to 120 million Nokia shares held by the company-resulting from the above issuance-to fulfill commitments under the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2024-2026, as well as various Restricted and Performance Share awards granted under the Nokia Long-Term Incentive Plans 2021-2023 and 2024-2026. These shares will be delivered to plan participants over the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.



The shares may also be used to satisfy Nokia's obligations related to awards granted under Infinera Corporation's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan, which Nokia assumed.



These resolutions are based on the authorization granted to the Board by Nokia's Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2025.



