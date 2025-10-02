Cantargia appoints Dr. Wolfram Dempke as Chief Medical Officer

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - Cantargia AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today announced the appointment of Wolfram Dempke, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dempke to Cantargia. He brings experience and expertise in oncology drug research and development that are critical for our continued journey, not the least his knowledge and track record in the pancreatic cancer field," said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia. "I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Dr. Morten Lind Jensen for his dedicated contribution and wish him continued success in his future endeavors".

Dr. Wolfram Dempke is an internationally recognized expert in hematology and oncology with over 30 years of experience in academia, clinical research, and the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Dempke holds an MD, PhD, and MBA from the Universities of Essen, London, Aachen and Halle/Saale. He is Professor of Haematology & Oncology at the University of Munich and the Cambridge (UK) University Medical School. Dr. Dempke has held leadership roles at several pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Serono and AstraZeneca, and he oversaw numerous new drug applications (NDAs), including dasatinib, ipilimumab, gefitinib, mogamulizumab and others. His expertise ranges from early clinical development & translational medicine to managing late-stage clinical programs, regulatory strategy and execution.

Dr. Morten Lind Jensen, who has served as CMO since March 2025, will leave Cantargia to pursue other opportunities.

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

