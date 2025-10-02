Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:05
0,201 Euro
-2,66 % -0,006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2310,28201.10.
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2025 08:02 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cantargia Appoints Dr. Wolfram Dempke As Chief Medical Officer

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - Cantargia AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today announced the appointment of Wolfram Dempke, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dempke to Cantargia. He brings experience and expertise in oncology drug research and development that are critical for our continued journey, not the least his knowledge and track record in the pancreatic cancer field," said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia. "I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Dr. Morten Lind Jensen for his dedicated contribution and wish him continued success in his future endeavors".

Dr. Wolfram Dempke is an internationally recognized expert in hematology and oncology with over 30 years of experience in academia, clinical research, and the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Dempke holds an MD, PhD, and MBA from the Universities of Essen, London, Aachen and Halle/Saale. He is Professor of Haematology & Oncology at the University of Munich and the Cambridge (UK) University Medical School. Dr. Dempke has held leadership roles at several pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Serono and AstraZeneca, and he oversaw numerous new drug applications (NDAs), including dasatinib, ipilimumab, gefitinib, mogamulizumab and others. His expertise ranges from early clinical development & translational medicine to managing late-stage clinical programs, regulatory strategy and execution.

Dr. Morten Lind Jensen, who has served as CMO since March 2025, will leave Cantargia to pursue other opportunities.

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Cantargia appoints Dr. Wolfram Dempke as Chief Medical Officer

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-appoints-dr.-wolfram-dempke-as-chief-medical-officer-1081093

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.