Cantargia Publishes Interim Report for January to September 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia") (STO:CANTA) issued its interim report for the period January until September 2025. The report is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports .

"This phase of our journey requires clear focus and execution. We have a golden opportunity ahead of us, one that calls for decisive action and operational discipline to match the scientific and regulatory momentum we have built."

said Hilde H. Steineger, CEO of Cantargia .

Significant events in the third quarter

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals acquired CAN10 for an upfront of MUSD 33 plus an additional MUSD 580 in potential milestone payments and up to double digit royalties on future sales.

Preliminary results from the TRIFOUR phase 2 study in TNBC did not demonstrate a difference in overall response rate (ORR) between nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy vs. chemotherapy alone.

Dr. Hilde H. Steineger was appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective from September 1, 2025.

Significant events after the end of the period

Dr. Wolfram Dempke was appointed Chief Medical Officer.

Financial information

January - September 2025

Net sales: SEK 308.7 M (0.0)

Operating profit: SEK 182.5 M (-127.9)

Profit after tax: SEK 179.3 M (-122.3)

Earnings per share: SEK 0.72 (-0.67)

Equity/assets ratio: 83 (62) per cent

Short-term investments: SEK 339.1 M (59.8)

Third quarter 2025

Net sales: SEK 308.7 M (0.0)

Operating profit: SEK 267.0 M (-42.4)

Profit after tax: SEK 265.5 M (-42.0)

Earnings per share: SEK 1.07 (-0.23)

In conjunction to the report, investors, analysts, and media are invited to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on November 19, at 3:00 p.m. CET, where Cantargia's CEO Hilde Steineger, CMO Wolfram Dempke, and CFO Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://www.inderes.se/videos/cantargia-audiocast-q325 .

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q3-report-2025/dial-in .

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com .

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-19 07:00 CET.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

