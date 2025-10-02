

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 9-day high of 2.0107 against the euro and a 2-day high of 85.93 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 2.0165 and 85.55, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to an 8-day high of 0.5839 and a 3-day high of 1.1336 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5817 and 1.1369, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.98 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.12 against the aussie.



