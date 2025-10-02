

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE PLC (SSE.L), an energy company, said on Thursday that it expects its first-half adjusted income per share to be in the range of 33 pence to 37 pence, less than the 49.8 pence per share recorded for the same period last year.



'Strong renewables operational availability over the summer months was offset by unfavourable weather conditions - notably across April and May - with first half output expected to be around 2% lower than the same period last year,' the company said.



For the first half, total capital expenditure and investment is expected to be around £1.5 billion, with adjusted net debt and hybrid capital of around £11.5 billion.



In addition, for fiscal 2026-27, the Group noted that it is on track to deliver adjusted earnings per share of 175 pence to 200 pence.



SSE is scheduled to release its first-half earnings report on November 12.



