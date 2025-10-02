BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Reports Update on Targeted Chemotherapy Drug Delivery Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced drug-delivery technologies, is pleased to report a significant advancement regarding its targeted chemotherapy delivery platform and a related definitive transaction update.

First announced July 8, 2025, the novel technology is a potential breakthrough targeted chemotherapy delivery platform designed to address a critical unmet need by localizing toxic chemotherapy drugs inside and around tumours while minimizing systemic exposure. The proprietary targeted drug delivery system employs a novel, dual-action mechanism that first concentrates potent chemotherapy drugs in close proximity to tumours, then rapidly neutralizes free drug molecules outside of the tumour location to protect healthy tissue. This targeted approach has demonstrated in-vitro potential to enable a 10-fold increase in therapeutic effect while maintaining the safety of healthy cells, significantly expanding the therapeutic window.

The research and development team has initiated the creation of a molecule databank to feed prospective candidate molecules into the proprietary computational model to prioritize chemotherapy drugs for advanced research. The team has already identified a short-list of dozens of high-priority targets. From this short-list, the team is now focused on one drug shows particular promise for proof of concept due to its pharmacokinetic properties. The prioritized candidate is currently used in both traditional chemotherapy and in other advanced targeted oncology treatments.

The Company looks forward to announcing the next research and development steps and its patent strategy in the coming weeks and months. In addition, the Company expects to sign a definitive agreement in the coming weeks and will report an update accordingly.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization e?orts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3.

To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 778.598.2698

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the development, testing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of BioNxt's sublingual drug products, as well as projected milestones, anticipated partnerships, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond BioNxt's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, delays in regulatory approvals, negative outcomes from clinical trials, changes in market demand, fluctuations in funding availability, or disruptions in supply chains. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioNxt undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected include changes in market demand, regulatory developments, delays in clinical trials, fluctuations in financing availability, supply chain disruptions, and unforeseen competitive pressures.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

