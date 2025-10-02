Battery X Metals Announces Warrant Extension and Repricing Aligned with Capital Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the extension and repricing of an aggregate of 2,393,939 common share purchase warrants (the "Repriced Warrants") to a revised expiry date of October 16, 2026, and a revised exercise price of $0.25 per Repriced Warrant, effective immediately (the "Warrant Repricing"). Under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Warrant Repricing is subject to the unanimous consent of the registered holders of the outstanding Repriced Warrants. The Repriced Warrants had an original exercise price of $0.495 (adjusted for a prior share consolidation) and an expiry date of October 16, 2025.

Further to the Company's news release dated September 26, 2025, whereby the Company announced the receipt of approximately $1,562,861 in proceeds from the exercise of common share purchase warrants over a nine-month period, which contributed to strengthening Battery X Metals' capital position through internally generated funding within its existing capital structure, management believes that the extension and repricing of the Repriced Warrants are consistent with this strategy and provide the Company with the opportunity to further support its financial position through internally generated funding within its existing capital structure.

As the Warrant Repricing will result in an exercise price lower than the market price of the Company's common shares on the date the warrants were issued, CSE policies require that, if following the Warrant Repricing, for any ten consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE exceeds the amended exercise price by 25%, the term of the Repriced Warrants must be amended to 30 days. The amended expiry date will be announced by the Company by press release and the 30-day period will commence seven days from the end of the ten consecutive trading day period referred to above.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Warrant Repricing, including the extension of the expiry date and repricing of the Repriced Warrants, the requirement for consent of the holders of the Repriced Warrants, the possible exercise of the Repriced Warrants, the potential receipt of proceeds from such exercises, and the Company's objectives, business strategies, and future plans. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include, but are not limited to, that the holders of the Repriced Warrants may not provide consent, that the Repriced Warrants may not be exercised, changes in market conditions, regulatory risks, the inability to achieve regulatory compliance or approvals, reliance on key personnel, and the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

