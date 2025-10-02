

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in September, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in September, the same as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to increase to 0.3 percent.



Costs for housing and energy grew 0.7 percent from last year, and those for leisure and culture increased by 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in September after falling 0.1 percent in August. That was in line with expectations.



