Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the second field exploratory diamond drilling program of the Niobium and Rare Earth Element ("REE") bearing apatites located at the Hecla-Kilmer ("H/K") Project near to Otter Rapids, Ontario by Neotech in 2024. This work supplements the previous works done by VR Resources and the 2024 initial program done by Neotech. A total of 12 new drill holes were completed in 2024 by Neotech to supplement the 24 legacy drillholes done by VR Resources ("VR") in previous exploration campaigns. The primary areas of interest are the Pike Zone, Northeast Zone and South Rim Zone which were the locations to which the drillholes were placed for the recent program.

The current 2025 program is planned for up to 10,000 meters of new drilling (see attached Drill Map Plan) across all areas of interest to further define and delineate the deposit while also validating the magnetic and gravity surveys across the area. The plans for the supplemental drilling have been done in concert with Dahrouge Geological Consulting ("Dahrouge") to set up a robust program that intends lead to a preliminary resource level definition of the deposit.

Map Figure 1 - Approximate Drill Pad Locations for the 2025 Drill Campaign with the North West Pike Zone. Drill pad locations and size are not exact.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/268629_neotechdrillmap.jpg

All program support crews and equipment have been mobilized to location with the drilling now being underway. Additional site activities will include starting environmental monitoring and baseline assessment as well as advancing stakeholder engagement with multiple key parties. Historic untested and unsampled cores from the VR campaign are also being analyzed and assessed in parallel to this new work to help provide a robust and verified data set.

The goal is to conduct the field exploration program throughout Q4 2025 with results being received from assaying and subsequent reporting in early 2026. The intent is to further understand the apatite hosting REE deposit and its extents and modes of mineralization leading to a more enhanced and focused program in later stages in the effort to approach a maiden resource.

Neotech is also pleased to announce the launch of a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 11,428,571 Critical Minerals Flow-Through ("CMFT") shares at a price of $0.35 per share, to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 CAD. Each CMFT share will be accompanied by one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finders' fees consisting of 7% cash and 7% finder warrants, each finder warrant exercisable under the same terms as the unit warrants. The proceeds will be used to advance the ongoing exploration and development work at the Company's Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth and Niobium Project in Ontario.

Reagan Glazier, CEO commented, "We're very excited to be advancing this strategic rare earth and niobium asset within Ontario at a time when global markets are actively seeking secure, North American sources of critical minerals. The Hecla-Kilmer Project represents a unique opportunity - its rare earth mineralization is hosted in apatite, a setting that may offer significant advantages in processing efficiency and scalability compared to many existing projects. With drilling now underway, we're positioning Neotech to deliver meaningful technical and economic milestones that could set a new benchmark for rare earth development in Canada."

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northlands railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo. FIMMM, and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

