AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS collaborates with Dell Technologies to develop and market GaiaB Appliance, an advanced Generative AI solution for the automation of business processes and operations. This solution, which operates entirely on-premises or in private cloud environments, is ready to use, as it comes pre-integrated with Dell PowerEdge servers.

GaiaB Appliance is a comprehensive solution that combines infrastructure and software in a secure, scalable device, enabling businesses of all sizes from SMEs to large multinational organizations across public and private sectors to use cutting-edge AI technologies, while maintaining high levels of performance, flexibility and data protection.

The modular design of the solution allows for gradual and cost-effective infrastructure upgrades, either through multiple System On-a-Chip (SOC) server units, or by adding more powerful server units, tailored to each business's needs. Meanwhile, the solution's ability to operate in isolated networks (air-gapped environments), without internet connectivity ensures that sensitive data remains within the organization (on-premises) under full local control.

GaiaB Appliance can be integrated with corporate e-mails, file sharing systems (such as SharePoint), and internal databases, enabling the creation of intelligent services that consolidate information from multiple sources with zero coding requirements.

Indicative applications include:

Automatic sorting and forwarding of incoming customer requests via e-mail or mail post

Intelligent control and optimization of call center performance, aiming to correct errors in data recording and request processing

Generating summaries and action items from meeting recordings

Analyzing documents to automate approvals and guide customers in cases of incomplete documentation

Intelligent storage of documents and images that can be searched using open or descriptive queries in any language.

"This collaboration reinforces AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS' strategic transformation into a large-scale applied technology provider and showcases its internationally acclaimed expertise in Agentic AI," said Manolis Kontos, Group CEO of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS. "Joining forces with a global technology leader like Dell Technologies, validates our ability in creating secure, practical, and scalable solutions that align AI capabilities with real-world business demands."

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,400 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria E-mail: marketing@austriacard.com Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ ISIN: AT0000A325L0 WKN: A3D5BK Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

