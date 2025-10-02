Prevas AB: Prevas Divests Subsidiary Specializing in Information Visualization Software

Prevas AB has signed an agreement to divest Prevas InfoVis AB to the current management team operating the business. The divested unit includes two employees and a proprietary software solution for visual information management.

Prevas InfoVis operated as an independent entity within Prevas. Its self-developed software, Dependency Map, is used to visualize complex information and provide organizations with a clear overview of dependencies between systems, functions, and responsibilities. The tool integrates directly with Jira. Following the divestment, the new ownership will take full responsibility for the software and existing customer relationships in this area.

"Our assessment is that InfoVis has better prospects to grow as a standalone company, with a focused direction and its own entrepreneurial drive," says Magnus Welén, CEO at Prevas.

The divestment of Prevas InfoVis AB took effect on October 1, 2025, and is expected to have a negligible impact on Prevas' earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

About Prevas

Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With high technical expertise and deep business understanding, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.