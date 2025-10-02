Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: 934673 | ISIN: SE0000356008
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 08:09
5,970 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREVAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREVAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prevas AB: Prevas Divests Subsidiary Specializing in Information Visualization Software

Prevas AB has signed an agreement to divest Prevas InfoVis AB to the current management team operating the business. The divested unit includes two employees and a proprietary software solution for visual information management.

Prevas InfoVis operated as an independent entity within Prevas. Its self-developed software, Dependency Map, is used to visualize complex information and provide organizations with a clear overview of dependencies between systems, functions, and responsibilities. The tool integrates directly with Jira. Following the divestment, the new ownership will take full responsibility for the software and existing customer relationships in this area.

"Our assessment is that InfoVis has better prospects to grow as a standalone company, with a focused direction and its own entrepreneurial drive," says Magnus Welén, CEO at Prevas.

The divestment of Prevas InfoVis AB took effect on October 1, 2025, and is expected to have a negligible impact on Prevas' earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

For more information contact
Magnus Welén, President & CEO, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 70 593 44 57, E-mail: magnus.welen@prevas.se
Hans-Erik Wikman, Business Region Manager & Vice President, Prevas AB, Mobile: +73 335 22 22, E-mail: hans-erik.wikman@prevas.se

About Prevas
Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With high technical expertise and deep business understanding, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.

