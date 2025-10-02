

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global payment services provider Worldline SA [WLN.PA] Thursday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with YeePay, a Chinese payment provider in the airline and travel sector.



Worldline said that the alliance brings together its global acquiring network and European aviation expertise with YeePay's strong presence in the China's travel payment ecosystem. Together, they will deliver a one-stop cross-border payment solution, simplifying transactions for international carriers in China and supporting Chinese airlines' global expansion, it added.



By bringing YeePay into Worldline's network, airlines and travel businesses gain faster settlement, streamlined compliance with Chinese and European regulations, and improved efficiency through Worldline's Global Collect platform. Travellers will also benefit from greater choice, including local card schemes, international credit cards, and digital wallets, the company added.



According to Worldline, with cross-border tourism in China back to 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels and rising under new visa-free policies and expanded routes, the partnership is expected to drive growth in international air travel payments.



