

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased for the second straight month in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 3.2 percent yearly in August, following a 2.5 percent increase in July. Further, this was the sharpest growth in five months.



Prices in the domestic market climbed 3.1 percent annually in August, and those in the foreign market grew by 3.4 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices in the non-durable consumer goods alone grew by 6.1 from last year, and those in the intermediate goods industry were 4.3 percent higher. Prices in the capital goods industry increased 2.4 percent, and energy prices rose 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.6 percent.



Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in the country rose slightly to 5.9 percent in August from 5.8 percent in July. The number of unemployed people was 481,000 compared to 471,200 a month ago.



