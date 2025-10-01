Anzeige
WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 11:54
280,40 Euro
+0,83 % +2,30
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
280,40280,5011:54
280,40280,5011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 20:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica completes acquisition of Optegra

EssilorLuxottica completes acquisition of Optegra

Paris, France (1 October 2025) - EssilorLuxottica announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Optegra from MidEuropa.

Under the Optegra, Lexum and Iris brands, Optegra is a fast-growing and highly integrated ophthalmology platform operating an extensive network of over 70 eye hospitals and diagnostic facilities in five key European markets: the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands.

A natural fit for EssilorLuxottica's expanding med-tech portfolio, this acquisition represents a significant milestone in the Group's strategy to enhance eye-health solutions and improve access to the most personalized and seamless patient journey.

The transaction has been cleared by all relevant competition authorities.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
