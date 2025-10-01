Anzeige
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A40EWK | ISIN: CA62821U1003 | Ticker-Symbol: 92T
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 22:36 Uhr
Mustang Energy Corp.: Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE: MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (the "Company" or "Mustang") announces that, in connection with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH), it has staked an additional claim on its 914W Uranium Project.

The new claim (MC00022913) totals 1182.25 ha and is located immediately to the east of the original 914W claim. It has seen only minimal modern exploration, being partially covered by the same 2005 VTEM (southern half) and 2007 Tempest TDEM surveys (north half) as MC00017142, with lake sediment sampling also being done on the claim in 2007. Historical exploration on the claim included airborne EM, magnetic, and radiometrics surveys in 1969 and 1976, with prospecting, geological mapping, lake sediment and radon sampling, also taking place in 1969 and 1976.

About Mustang Energy Corp.:

Mustang Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The company holds a portfolio of 147,153 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin-one of the world's premier uranium districts. Mustang is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.

For further information, please contact:

Mustang Energy Corp.

Attention: Nicholas Luksha, CEO and Director
Phone: (604) 838-0184

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
