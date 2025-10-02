Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces Commitment to a Strategic Investment in Apptronik, a Leader in AI Robotics and Human-Centered Design

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -

Vancouver, BC & Austin, Texas, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has committed to an indirect strategic investment of US$ 64,500 into Apptronik, Inc. ("Apptronik") via a private undisclosed fund that holds shares of Apptronik, and awaits capital statement.

Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company developing AI-powered robots to support humanity across many areas of life. Its award-winning, flagship humanoid robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans to empower and transform the way we work. Apollo is already being tested in manufacturing and logistics operations at a well-established European car manufacturer and has partnerships with a notable AI research laboratory to continue to drive its commercialization. Apptronik also has plans to expand into retail, healthcare, and home applications.

"We expect that humanoid-human collaboration will be the cornerstone of this industry's success and its transformative potential. What sets Apptronik apart is its commitment to human-centered design, built on years of expertise. This philosophy puts the human experience first, a priority that we believe is far more important now than in traditional automation. By taking a consultative, flexible approach, Apptronik aims to provide an alternative to rigid, systems-level design strategies and advance the true potential of human-humanoid work," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global.

Human-centered design is an approach to innovation that starts with the needs, experiences, and limitations of people, and builds solutions around them, instead of forcing humans to adapt to technology.

Apptronik was founded in 2016 as a spinout from the University of Texas Human Centered Robotics Lab and has focused on developing a range of robotic systems, leading to the creation of Apollo1. This year, Apollo was recognized by Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Award, after being named to the 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 and Automotive News All-Stars lists2.

On March 18, 2025, Apptronik announced the close of its oversubscribed $403 million Series A round led by a consortium of prominent venture capital and technology firms, with participation from new strategic investors, and industry partners3.

The investment has not yet been completed and remains subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will provide additional details regarding the investment and the fund in a future news release.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date hereof, and includes, without limitation, statements regarding:(i) the Company's business plans, strategies, and objectives; (ii) the anticipated benefits of the Company's indirect investment in Apptronik; (iii) the expected growth, scalability, and commercialization of Apptronik's technology; (iv) the potential future market size and adoption of humanoid robotics and embodied AI; (v) broader industry trends, forecasts, and opportunities; and (vi) the completion of the Company's investment in Apptronik. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "possible", "likely", "may", "will", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information, including but not limited to: general economic conditions; risks associated with the emerging nature of the humanoid robotics and AI industry; technological risks and uncertainties; competition; reliance on third parties; the Company's ability to identify, structure, and execute investments; the performance of portfolio companies; risks inherent in holding and valuing private company securities; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the Company's proposed indirect investment in Apptronik; regulatory risks, including those related to foreign investment and emerging technologies; and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

