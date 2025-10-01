Open Text Corporation: OpenText Appoints Steve Rai EVP, Chief Financial Officer

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced Steve Rai as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective October 6, 2025.

Mr. Rai brings over 30 years of global finance experience and a proven track record as a technology industry veteran. He has built a reputation for strong leadership, integrity, and deep operational expertise across both high-growth environments and established global enterprises. Mr. Rai most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry Limited, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company's financial strategy and operating structure during significant technological and organizational changes. Before joining BlackBerry, Mr. Rai held senior finance positions at PMC-Sierra and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

"We are very pleased to welcome Steve to OpenText," said James McGourley, interim OpenText CEO. "Steve's impressive background as a leader in finance and operations in the technology industry will help us drive our next phase of growth and strategic vision. Steve will be based out of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, and I look forward to him joining the team."

"The work OpenText is doing to empower organizations around the world through secure information management is transformational," said Steve Rai. "I am excited to be joining the organization at this critical juncture in the age of AI and look forward to helping the company achieve its vision."

Mr. Rai holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an accounting and finance major from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada. He is a Certified Public Accountant through the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Illinois (USA) and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants in British Columbia, Canada.

Mr. McGourley further added, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cosmin Balota for stepping in as Interim CFO for the past two months and for the continuing transition support as he resumes his role as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company."

About OpenText

OpenText is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way - through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at https://www.opentext.com.

