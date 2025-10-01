PTC Therapeutics, Inc.: PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that on Sept. 28, 2025, the company approved non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 19,475 shares of its common stock and 39,060 restricted stock units ("RSUs"), each representing the right to receive one share of its common stock upon vesting, to 48 new employees. The awards were made pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires' employment compensation.

The inducement grants were approved by PTC's Compensation Committee on Sept. 28, 2025, and are being made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

All stock option awards have an exercise price of $58.99 per share, the closing price of PTC's common stock on Sept. 26, 2025, the immediately preceding trading day. The stock options each have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee's new hire date and 6.25% of the original number of shares vesting at the end of each subsequent three-month period thereafter until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will each vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on each annual anniversary of the applicable employee's new hire date until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

ABOUT PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

