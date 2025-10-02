

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate increased slightly in August after falling to over eighteen years in July, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.0 percent in August, as expected, from a downwardly revised 5.9 percent in July, which was the lowest rate since April 2007.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased by 7,000 to 1.531 million in August compared to the previous month.



Data also showed that the employment rate decreased to 62.6 percent from 62.8 percent.



