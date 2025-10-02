

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the physical fitness and combat training standards of US troops will be raised.



Addressing hundreds of generals, admirals and senior enlisted personnel at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth said those same standards will apply to both genders, whether it is for the combat fitness test or weapons qualification.



Every active component service member will be required to exercise vigorously every duty day and take two physical fitness tests annually, he said.



In a memorandum titled 'Military Fitness Standards' that he signed Wednesday, Hegseth wrote that National Guard and reserve component service members will take personal responsibility to maintain an appropriate physical fitness regimen, regardless of duty status, and complete one fitness test annually, aligned with their combat or noncombat arms designation.



Hegseth made it clear that overweight troops and their leaders will no longer be tolerated.



'It's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, leading commands around the country [and] in the world'.



Hegseth also spoke about beards in the military.



'If you want a beard, you can join special forces. If not, then shave. We don't have a military full of Nordic pagans'.



In another memo, 'Grooming Standards for Facial Hair Implementation,' that he signed Wednesday, Hegseth wrote that all personnel must maintain a clean-shaven face.



