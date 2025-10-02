

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on 21 entities and 17 individuals involved in networks that facilitate the acquisition of sensitive goods and technology for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, as well as its missile and military aircraft production efforts.



These networks have assisted in activities including the procurement of technology for advanced surface-to-air missile systems and the illicit purchase of a U.S.-manufactured helicopter, the Treasury said.



Iran's ballistic missile and conventional weapons capabilities, supported by the designated networks, pose a significant threat to U.S. service members in the Middle East, U.S. commercial ships transiting international waters, and civilians, it added.



'The Iranian regime's support of terrorist proxies and its pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the security of the Middle East, the United States and our allies around the world,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'Under President Trump's leadership, we will deny the regime weapons it would use to further its malign objectives.'



Wednesday's action is in support of the September 27 reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran. All U.N. Member States are required to swiftly implement U.N. restrictions on Iran's nuclear, missile, and other arms programs. The so-called 'snapback' of U.N. restrictions occurred as a result of Iran's failure to conform to its nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is targeting an Iran-based procurement network that acquires weapons components on behalf of MODAFL subsidiary, the Aerospace Industries Organization, and its subordinate entities, including the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group, which is responsible for Iran's solid-fueled ballistic missile program. OFAC is also taking action against a procurement network largely based in Iran, Hong Kong, and China for their role in illicitly sourcing U.S.-origin, dual-use electronics for Shiraz Electronics Industries, a MODAFL-controlled entity that produces equipment for the Iranian military.



OFAC is also targeting another network operating out of Iran, Germany, Türkey, Portugal, and Uruguay that is procuring equipment, including a U.S.-origin helicopter, for the MODAFL subsidiary, Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company, or PANHA.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News