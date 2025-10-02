

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has disbursed the ninth tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance loan to Ukraine, worth billion Euros. The action further reinforces the European Union's role as the largest donor since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, with overall support approaching 178 billion Euros.



In total, the MFA amounts to 18.1 billion Euros and represents the EU's contribution to the G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration loans initiative, which collectively aims to provide approximately 45 billion Euros in financial support to Ukraine. With this payment, the Commission's total support to Ukraine under MFA reaches 14 billion Euros since the beginning of 2025.



This support will help Ukraine meet its growing financing needs, including in the defense sector. 2 billion Euros from Wednesday's disbursement will be allocated for drones, in line with a mutual agreement between the EU and Ukraine, the European Commission said in a press release.



This significant disbursement follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement, in her State of the Union speech, of a 6 billion Euros frontload of the EU's contribution to the ERA loans initiative.



The ERA loans from G7 partners as well as the European Union's MFA loan are being repaid using proceeds from immobilized Russian State assets held in the EU.



