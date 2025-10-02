

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has launched 'Choose Europe for Science - Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions' with an indicative budget of 22.5 million Euros, offering opportunities and support in Europe to talents worldwide.



This pilot initiative is part of the 500 million Euros Choose Europe: advance your research career in the EU plan for the period 2025-2027.



Organisations applying for funding through 'Choose Europe for Science' will not only host postdoctoral researchers, but also offer them longer term professional perspectives.



Since their creation in 1996, Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions have been the European Union's hallmark programme for doctoral and postdoctoral education. 'Choose Europe for Science' was formally launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Sorbonne in May.



Von der Leyen said, 'I am convinced that science remains the fuel of progress and growth for our societies. This is why Europe will always choose science. And it is why we want the best and brightest to Choose Europe'.



The program supports at least three postdoctoral researchers per project for up to five years, with the MSCA providing funding for the initial two or three years, and host institutions continuing employment for the remaining two years.



