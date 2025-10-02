

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Migrants granted asylum in the UK will no longer be automatically given settlement and family reunion rights, under landmark policy changes outlined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer Wednesday.



The Prime Minister announced the reforms ahead of his attendance at the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, where he will co-chair a roundtable with leaders on innovative approaches to tackling illegal migration.



In her forthcoming asylum policy reform, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will introduce a fundamental change to the rights provided to those granted asylum in the UK, looking to end automatic family reunion rights and altering the requirements for long-term settlement in the UK.



The changes will bring an end to the unfair system that sees those crossing the channel in a small boat having greater rights to settlement and family reunion than those who arrive through proper legal routes and even British citizens.



The Prime Minister's Office said genuine refugees will not be returned to their home country - and will be entitled to a package of core protection should they receive a positive decision. But they will face a new, longer route to settlement requiring them to contribute, replacing the current 5 years, and they will not have the automatic right to family reunion. Full detail of the reforms will be set out in an Asylum Policy Statement set to be unveiled later in the Autumn.



Starmer said, I believe that if you want to come to the UK, you should contribute to our society. That is the tolerant and fair approach to migration that our communities are built on, but the current system is not fit for purpose.



'That is why we're making fundamental changes to what those granted asylum are afforded in the UK. Settlement must be earned by contributing to our country, not by paying a people smuggler to cross the channel in a boat'.



