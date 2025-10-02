Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Up to $30 Million Private Placement for Cryptocurrency Acquisition

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company") today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain non-U.S. institutional investors for a private placement offering to raise gross proceeds of up to US$30 million through the issuance of units (each consisting of common stock and warrants). The net proceeds raised will primarily be used to purchase cryptocurrencies.

Each unit comprises one share of common stock having a par value of US$0.00039 per share (issued at a price of US$0.42 per share) and three warrants. Each warrant is exercisable within three years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.50 per share for one share of common stock. Under specific circumstances, these warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis.

This offering is being made in reliance on exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including Regulation S and Section 4(a)(2) thereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state or other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent charging infrastructure for new energy vehicles in China's third- and fourth-tier cities. The company focuses on high-power DC fast charging stations integrated with energy storage capabilities and plans to continuously expand its smart charging network by 2026, supporting China's carbon neutrality goals and promoting sustainable transportation development. For more information, please visit jzxn.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jiuzi-holdings-inc-announces-up-to-30-million-private-placement-for-cryptocurrency-acquisition-302573618.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
