Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF), the only company in the world where consumers can view, protect, and be compensated for their data, today announced that Founder and CEO Neil Sweeney will present at the Annual CanTech Conference, taking place October 9th in Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Sweeney's session, scheduled for 2:30 pm, will focus on Reklaim's consistent execution and the rapid scaling of its dual consumer platforms: Protect, its subscription privacy service and Rewards, which compensates consumers for their data. He will also outline Reklaim's broader expansion strategy and explain how the company is well-positioned to benefit from the rising global demand for consumer privacy solutions.

Reklaim distinguishes itself in the Canadian small-cap market with two consecutive years of profitability and sustained growth. The company reported 73% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025 and 18% in Q2 2025.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to connect with management to arrange meetings during or around the conference by contacting investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF) is a consumer privacy and data company that empowers individuals to reclaim control over their personal information. Through its mobile app and platform, consumers can view how their data is being used, protect it from misuse, and choose to share it with trusted partners in exchange for compensation in the form of cash, points, or stock. Reklaim also licenses high-quality, permissioned data to brands and platforms, offering a privacy-compliant alternative to third-party tracking. By aligning consumer and shareholder interests, Reklaim is redefining the future of the data economy.

